Where can I find the shipping label to exchange my cylinders?

You’ll receive a USPS pre-paid return label in the box with your cylinder order. You can drop the package in the mailbox or at a local post office. You can also schedule a free USPS pick-up (if applicable to your location).

Sparkle-tip: We recommend keeping the tracking number on the label for your records.

Sparkle Note: Make sure to return an empty cylinder for each refill cylinder you have ordered. Don’t see your label? Don’t worry! Please contact one of our Sparkling Water Specialists at 800-763-2258 and we'll resend.