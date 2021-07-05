0
Back
sparkling water makers

Sparkling Water
Makers

Sparkling Water
Makers
CO2 gas Cylinders

CO2 Cylinders

CO2 Cylinders
sparkling water flavors

Flavors

Flavors
sodastream bottles and accessories

Bottles and More

Bottles and More
90 day carbonation bundle
SHOP ALL
Back
CO2 Subscription Service

CO2 Subscription

CO2 Subscription
Exchange and refill CO2

Exchange CO2

Exchange CO2
Spare gas Cylinder

Spare Cylinder

Spare Cylinder
the world co2 gas cylinders

View All

View All
Back
ENVIRONMENT

Environment

Environment
wellness

Wellness

Wellness
Mixology and cockatil recipes

Mixology

Mixology
why sodastream

Why Sodastream?

Why Sodastream?

Which machine do you own?

e-terra
E-Terra
Enso
art
Art
terra
Terra
AQUA FIZZ
AQUA FIZZ
FIZZI
FIZZI
ONE TOUCH
ONE TOUCH
JET
JET
FOUNTAIN
FOUNTAIN
penguin
PENGUIN
SOURCE
SOURCE
POWER
POWER

Exchange your cylinders

Exchange your cylinders

* Cylinders are property of SodaStream and provided for use under license.
Select a cylinder*

Not sure?

Out Of Stock

@@ variant.title@@

@@ variant.price | moneyDisplay @@

Please select type of cylinder.

How many empty cylinders do you want to exchange?
Shipping cost $14.99
Shipping cost
$7.99 $14.99
Free Shipping unlocked
Shipping cost $14.99
Shipping cost
$7.99 $14.99
Free Shipping unlocked
Limited to 9 cylinders maximum in one order
Add @@upgradeTierAmount@@ more to reduce Add @@upgradeTierAmount@@ more to get FREE shipping
shipping costs
Total in Cart Shipping Rate
$0-$29.99 $14.99
$30-$64.99 $7.99
Above $65 FREE
Make sure to return @@numberOfCylinders@@ cylinders
Our pro tip: Never run out of bubbles! We recommend keeping 3 cylinders on hand and refilling 2 at a time to reduce your shipping costs.
Make sure to return @@numberOfCylinders@@ cylinders
Our pro tip: Never run out of bubbles! We recommend keeping 3 cylinders on hand and refilling 2 at a time to reduce your shipping costs.

  • Terms and Conditions of purchase and exchange

  • Terms and Conditions of purchase and exchange

    • Subscribe to save
    Estimated arrival time is 3 business days
    * Cylinders are property of SodaStream and provided for use under license.

    It's easy to exchange

    Pick one of these easy ways

    Place an order
    1

    Place an order

    Running low on gas? Order a refill and send back your empty cylinders

    We deliver
    2

    We deliver

    We'll deliver you full cylinders with a return box and free mail return label. The return shipment is on us!

    You return
    3

    You return

    Box up your empty capped cylinders, stick on the free return label, and either send the box back via USPS or leave it in your mailbox to be picked up. You have up to 60 days to return your empties! It's that easy!

    EXCHANGE ONLINE NOW
    Search for a store
    1

    Search for a store

    Visit our store locator, for retailers near you. Click here

    Search for a store
    2

    Visit the retailer

    Bring your empty SodaStream gas cylinders to the retail store

    Switch the cylinder
    3

    Switch the cylinder

    Hand in your empty cylinders and only pay for a refill

    Filter Reviews

    FAQ

    FAQ

    Do you accept other manufacturer’s CO2 cylinders?

    We accept ALL NON SODASTREAM CO2 CYLINDERS that are compatible with SodaStream special permit #DOT-SP 20796, specifically DOT 3AL,TC/3ALM and UN ISO 7866 Cylinders. You can find this information on the Cylinder etched below the neck. ACCEPTED: SodaSense, Aarke, Ninja Thirsti, SimpliSoda, Drinkmate and Ultima Cosa.

    Where can I find the shipping label to exchange my cylinders?

    You’ll receive a USPS pre-paid return label in the box with your cylinder order. You can drop the package in the mailbox or at a local post office. You can also schedule a free USPS pick-up (if applicable to your location).

    Sparkle-tip: We recommend keeping the tracking number on the label for your records.

    Sparkle Note: Make sure to return an empty cylinder for each refill cylinder you have ordered. Don’t see your label? Don’t worry! Please contact one of our Sparkling Water Specialists at 800-763-2258 and we'll resend.

    Do I have to be home to receive my order?

    No, but we understand if you take off of work to wait for your sparkle delivery. We've been there.

    Your full cylinder(s) will be delivered via UPS. Once your empties are packed, just drop them off at any local UPS pickup location.

    What do you mean by exchange?

    Bubbles 101: Carbonating cylinders create the bubbles. After some time, the carbonating cylinder runs out of CO2.

    We offer an exchange -- an exchange process -- in which you get a new carbonating cylinder in exchange for your empty one.

    How does a cylinder exchange work?

    Bubbles 101: Carbonating cylinders create the bubbles. After some time, the carbonating cylinder runs out of CO2. We offer an exchange in which you get a new carbonating cylinder in exchange for your empty one.

    Once you order your exchange at SodaStream.com, our Gas Refill program has 3 easy steps to get you back to bubbling.

    1. We'll send you full cylinders and include a prepaid USPS label with your order. Make sure to remove the label from the box and record the tracking number on the label for your records.
    2. Place your empty cylinders in the same box in which you received your new cylinders and affix the label to the box.
    3. Drop the package in the mailbox or at a local post office. You can also schedule a free USPS pick-up (if applicable to your location). The shipping is on us. Don’t wait too long to send back your used cylinders.**
    **Remember to send in your used cylinders after placing a cylinder exchange order. SodaStream must receive your used cylinder(s) no later than 30 days after placement of your exchange order, or an additional $15 charge (plus tax) for each unreturned cylinder will be applied. Make sure to return an empty cylinder for each refill cylinder you have ordered to avoid any additional charges.
    More FAQs