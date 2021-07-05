Not sure?
FAQ
We accept ALL NON SODASTREAM CO2 CYLINDERS that are compatible with SodaStream special permit #DOT-SP 20796, specifically DOT 3AL,TC/3ALM and UN ISO 7866 Cylinders. You can find this information on the Cylinder etched below the neck. ACCEPTED: SodaSense, Aarke, Ninja Thirsti, SimpliSoda, Drinkmate and Ultima Cosa.
You’ll receive a USPS pre-paid return label in the box with your cylinder order. You can drop the package in the mailbox or at a local post office. You can also schedule a free USPS pick-up (if applicable to your location).
Sparkle-tip: We recommend keeping the tracking number on the label for your records.
Sparkle Note: Make sure to return an empty cylinder for each refill cylinder you have ordered. Don’t see your label? Don’t worry! Please contact one of our Sparkling Water Specialists at 800-763-2258 and we'll resend.
No, but we understand if you take off of work to wait for your sparkle delivery. We've been there.
Your full cylinder(s) will be delivered via UPS. Once your empties are packed, just drop them off at any local UPS pickup location.
We offer an exchange -- an exchange process -- in which you get a new carbonating cylinder in exchange for your empty one.
Once you order your exchange at SodaStream.com, our Gas Refill program has 3 easy steps to get you back to bubbling.